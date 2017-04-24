Construction starts on new Mercedes dealership near Edmond
Mercedes of Oklahoma City is set to remodel and move into the former Ford dealership on Broadway Extension. [Photo by Doug Hoke, The Oklahoman] Groundbreaking is set for 10:30 a.m. Friday for a new home Mercedes of Oklahoma City as it is relocated by owner Bob Howard from Automobile Alley.
