Building a new life for Old North at UCO in Edmond
Work was well underway to restore venerable Old North on the University of Central Oklahoma campus when earthquakes began swarming in 2009. "What's amazing is that the entire internal structural system was removed and replaced with a brand-new skeleton - without disturbing the historic exterior," said Dennis Wells, vice president with Miles Associates, the architecture firm that designed and managed the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela Lansdown
|Tue
|Matt Metheny
|1
|Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft
|Mon
|rintintin
|1
|Police: Oklahoma child drowns in Edmond pool
|Apr 10
|jauntybootsonground
|1
|Parent angry students learn Pledge in Spanish (Oct '10)
|Apr 8
|Lisa Pierre
|368
|Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15)
|Apr 8
|Jamie Dundee
|11
|Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!!
|Mar 30
|Holy smokes
|2
|No Strings Attached Dating Sites
|Mar 27
|Santos
|4
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC