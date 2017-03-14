Building a new life for Old North at ...

Building a new life for Old North at UCO in Edmond

Work was well underway to restore venerable Old North on the University of Central Oklahoma campus when earthquakes began swarming in 2009. "What's amazing is that the entire internal structural system was removed and replaced with a brand-new skeleton - without disturbing the historic exterior," said Dennis Wells, vice president with Miles Associates, the architecture firm that designed and managed the project.

