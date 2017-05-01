3 Critical After 4-Vehicle Crash, Including Edmond School Bus, In NW Okc
Three people are in critical condition following a four vehicle crash, including an Edmond school bus, in northwest Oklahoma City, Wednesday afternoon. First responders were called out to the scene near Memorial Rd. and N. Santa Fe Ave. At least one person had to be extricated from their vehicle.
