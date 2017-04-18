1969 Chevelle Features a Stout 740hp ...

1969 Chevelle Features a Stout 740hp LSX 454

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Super Chevy Magazine

"For the past few years I've been trying to find the perfect, classic muscle car," proclaimed Zach Archer. "I've tried [vintage] Corvettes, Camaros, and Mustangs, and even the current models.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Super Chevy Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
charles dutton (Jun '11) 2 hr One of the accused 16
Angela Lansdown DUI 21 hr Matt Metheny 1
No Strings Attached Dating Sites Apr 15 D C Burns White 5
Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15) Apr 14 Jamie Dundee 12
News Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft Apr 10 rintintin 1
News Police: Oklahoma child drowns in Edmond pool Apr 10 jauntybootsonground 1
News Parent angry students learn Pledge in Spanish (Oct '10) Apr 8 Lisa Pierre 368
See all Edmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmond Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Oklahoma County was issued at April 20 at 5:09AM CDT

Edmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Edmond, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,487 • Total comments across all topics: 280,428,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC