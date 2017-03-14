What to do in Oklahoma on March 14, 2017: Take part in Touch-A-Truck Tuesday at the Myriad Gardens
Kids line up to sit inside a Dolese cement truck at an Edmond event on the University of Central Oklahoma campus Saturday, May 17, 2014. The Myriad Gardens is planning Touch-A-Truck Tuesday, featuring a Dolese cement truck, today as part of its Adventure Week activities.
