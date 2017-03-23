Three Edmond high school bands to per...

Three Edmond high school bands to perform in London

Members of the three Edmond high school marching bands will march in the New Year's Day Parade in London, England, and will take part in a finale performance at the conclusion of the parade. "I hope to get a well-rounded experience there a having the good memories that you always look back on," said Chris Heyen, sophomore at Edmond North High School.

