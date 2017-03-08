Swine Week in Edmond raises $411,848
The 31st edition of Edmond Memorial High School Swine Week concluded with students raising $411,848 to help families dealing with epilepsy. Members of the Memorial student body packed the gymnasium Friday for the announcement of the final tally.
