Students perform concert at home of terminally ill teacher
Larry Jackson, a substitute teacher at an Oklahoma middle school, is known and beloved for the words of wisdom he imparts to his students. But, when a group of his students arrived at his home to perform a concert on his front lawn, Jackson, who has terminal cancer , was left nearly speechless.
