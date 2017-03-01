ShowBiz Cinemas gets $4.8 million Edmond incentive
Construction and opening of a Showbiz Cinemas, a family entertainment center, is projected to have a $4.94 million annual economic impact on Edmond. The $23 million center, to be located on 11.04 acres at the northwest corner of Covell Road and Interstate 35, will have a 12-screen theater, 18 bowling lanes, an arcade, restaurants and upscale bar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court upholds murder conviction of Oklahoma Cit...
|17 hr
|cantseeu
|2
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|20 hr
|projectedpast
|1
|Beware Virgil L Light
|Feb 27
|go away
|1
|Metro Family Says Man Arrested Is Veteran Needi...
|Feb 23
|nohelpforthecriminal
|1
|Former OKlahoma City juvenile detention guard s...
|Feb 22
|policetraining
|1
|No Strings Attached Dating Sites
|Feb 22
|Xgirl
|4
|Burrows
|Feb 20
|April
|7
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC