ShowBiz Cinemas gets $4.8 million Edmond incentive

Construction and opening of a Showbiz Cinemas, a family entertainment center, is projected to have a $4.94 million annual economic impact on Edmond. The $23 million center, to be located on 11.04 acres at the northwest corner of Covell Road and Interstate 35, will have a 12-screen theater, 18 bowling lanes, an arcade, restaurants and upscale bar.

