Proposed development in Edmond causin...

Proposed development in Edmond causing controversy among residents

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

"I don`t think it`s a good thing," said Bruce. "I think that it will change the landscape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!! Mar 30 Holy smokes 2
No Strings Attached Dating Sites Mar 27 Santos 4
Domestic abuse in Kansas Mar 27 Santos 6
Beware Virgil L Light Mar 26 Drifter 3
Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15) Mar 23 Jamie Dundee 10
Edmond train too loud (Jan '13) Mar '17 Luke 12
News Court upholds murder conviction of Oklahoma Cit... Mar '17 cantseeu 2
See all Edmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmond Forum Now

Edmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Edmond, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,379 • Total comments across all topics: 280,082,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC