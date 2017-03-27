Police Investigating Suspicious Perso...

Police Investigating Suspicious Person Report Near Edmond School

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police reports of a suspicious person in the Twin Oaks neighborhood near NW 178th St. and N. Western Ave. News 9 learned of the incident from a letter sent home to parents by West Field Elementary School Assistant Principal Jenny Williams. In the letter, Williams states that an Edmond student reported that at around 7 p.m. on Monday, in the 1400 block of NW 183rd St., a man in a dark-colored SUV pulled up to her on the street and motioned her to get in the vehicle.

