Payne County's first assistant district attorney charged with felony
Payne County's first assistant district attorney has been charged with a felony, accused of stealing a $30 set of vehicle jack stands from his ex-wife's Edmond home. Kevin Dale Etherington, 47, of Stillwater, was charged March 2 in Oklahoma County District Court with larceny from a house.
