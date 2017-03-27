Oklahoma County sheriff's candidate disciplined while trooper for "distasteful toast" about judge
Oklahoma County sheriff's candidate Mike Christian was reprimanded for misconduct while a trooper after being accused of participating in a toast that a judge should die, newly discovered documents show. The judge the day before had ruled against a group seeking to return the Confederate flag to the state Capitol.
