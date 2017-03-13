Oklahoma County property sales from T...

Oklahoma County property sales from The Oklahoman for March 18, 2017

Recent major sales in Oklahoma County totaled more than $16 million, according to deeds released from County Clerk David B. Hooten's Office. Major sales are those of $200,000 or more.

