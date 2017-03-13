OKC legislators condemn insulting treatment of Muslims

Rep. Cyndi Munson and Rep. George E. Young, Sr., a retired Baptist minister, declared Wednesday that they stand with the Oklahoma Muslim community "against racism and bigotry that tarnish our great state." Young, D-Oklahoma City, said he was disturbed after a Republican House colleague demanded that three Muslim students who tried to visit a Republican House member at his State Capitol office earlier this month were instead handed a questionnaire they were told they had to fill out.

