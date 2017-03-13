OKC legislators condemn insulting treatment of Muslims
Rep. Cyndi Munson and Rep. George E. Young, Sr., a retired Baptist minister, declared Wednesday that they stand with the Oklahoma Muslim community "against racism and bigotry that tarnish our great state." Young, D-Oklahoma City, said he was disturbed after a Republican House colleague demanded that three Muslim students who tried to visit a Republican House member at his State Capitol office earlier this month were instead handed a questionnaire they were told they had to fill out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guymon Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!!
|Tue
|doG mnaDed lyHo r...
|1
|Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15)
|Mon
|Dawn
|9
|Edmond train too loud (Jan '13)
|Mar 4
|Luke
|12
|Beware Virgil L Light
|Mar 3
|Skippy
|2
|Court upholds murder conviction of Oklahoma Cit...
|Mar 1
|cantseeu
|2
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar 1
|projectedpast
|1
|Metro Family Says Man Arrested Is Veteran Needi...
|Feb 23
|nohelpforthecriminal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC