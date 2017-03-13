Man reportedly exposes himself to children in Edmond
The man, described as a black male with a gray goatee, about 40 years old, exposed himself to children in the Homestead addition near Danforth Road and Santa Fe Avenue, Edmond Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Wagnon said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!!
|Mar 14
|doG mnaDed lyHo r...
|1
|Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15)
|Mar 13
|Dawn
|9
|Edmond train too loud (Jan '13)
|Mar 4
|Luke
|12
|Beware Virgil L Light
|Mar 3
|Skippy
|2
|Court upholds murder conviction of Oklahoma Cit...
|Mar 1
|cantseeu
|2
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar 1
|projectedpast
|1
|Metro Family Says Man Arrested Is Veteran Needi...
|Feb 23
|nohelpforthecriminal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC