Logan County sheriff's deputy arreste...

Logan County sheriff's deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI

42 min ago

A Logan County transport deputy was arrested Sunday, accused of driving under the influence of alcohol while in possession of a firearm. Eric Lee Campbell, 37, was stopped near Waterloo and Pine after being followed by an off-duty Edmond police officer from a business near Interstate 35 and 2nd Street in Edmond, Logan County sheriff's spokesman Greg Valencia said.

Edmond, OK

