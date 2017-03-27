Logan County sheriff's deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI
A Logan County transport deputy was arrested Sunday, accused of driving under the influence of alcohol while in possession of a firearm. Eric Lee Campbell, 37, was stopped near Waterloo and Pine after being followed by an off-duty Edmond police officer from a business near Interstate 35 and 2nd Street in Edmond, Logan County sheriff's spokesman Greg Valencia said.
