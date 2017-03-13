House legislation strengthens firefighter pensions
Legislation that strengthens the pension system for Oklahoma firefighters has passed the House with a vote of 93 to 0. House Bill 1705 addresses the interest distribution for the Deferred Retirement Option Plan. The changes in conjunction with this year's proposed administrative rules changes are projected to produce $1 billion dollars in savings over the next 30 years.
