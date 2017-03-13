Edmond Police Looking For Driver Accused Of Exposing Himself To Children
Edmond police are asking for help identifying the driver of a silver or white Lincoln Towncar that is accused of exposing himself and touching himself in front of several children Thursday. Authorities say the driver is a black man about 40-years-old with a gray goatee who was in the Homestead housing addition near West Danforth Rd. and North Santa Fe Thursday when he was seen exposing himself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!!
|Mar 14
|doG mnaDed lyHo r...
|1
|Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15)
|Mar 13
|Dawn
|9
|Edmond train too loud (Jan '13)
|Mar 4
|Luke
|12
|Beware Virgil L Light
|Mar 3
|Skippy
|2
|Court upholds murder conviction of Oklahoma Cit...
|Mar 1
|cantseeu
|2
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar 1
|projectedpast
|1
|Metro Family Says Man Arrested Is Veteran Needi...
|Feb 23
|nohelpforthecriminal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC