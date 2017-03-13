Edmond Police Looking For Driver Accu...

Edmond Police Looking For Driver Accused Of Exposing Himself To Children

Edmond police are asking for help identifying the driver of a silver or white Lincoln Towncar that is accused of exposing himself and touching himself in front of several children Thursday. Authorities say the driver is a black man about 40-years-old with a gray goatee who was in the Homestead housing addition near West Danforth Rd. and North Santa Fe Thursday when he was seen exposing himself.

