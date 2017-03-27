Edmond police investigate gun inciden...

Edmond police investigate gun incident, fight that sent man to hospital

Monday Mar 27 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Edmond police are trying to sort out the events that led to a fight on the city's east side early Monday morning, leaving one man with severe head injuries and a gun being fired into the air. Edmond police said they were called to a house on Sandhurst Drive in the Chimney Hill subdivision shortly after 2 a.m. Monday for reports of a fight between two groups and there was a person armed with a shotgun.

