Edmond police investigate gun incident, fight that sent man to hospital
Edmond police are trying to sort out the events that led to a fight on the city's east side early Monday morning, leaving one man with severe head injuries and a gun being fired into the air. Edmond police said they were called to a house on Sandhurst Drive in the Chimney Hill subdivision shortly after 2 a.m. Monday for reports of a fight between two groups and there was a person armed with a shotgun.
