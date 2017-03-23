Edmond Exchange

A horse-drawn carriage travels up Broadway during the Holiday Lights Parade in 2014 in downtown Edmond. [STAFF PHOTO BY DOUG HOKE, THE OKLAHOMAN] Staff has suggested the parade, held the first Saturday of December, be replaced with a walk-through Christmas lighting display in J.L. Mitch Park, the same location of the holiday outdoor ice skating rink.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.