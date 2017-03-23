Edmond Exchange
A horse-drawn carriage travels up Broadway during the Holiday Lights Parade in 2014 in downtown Edmond. [STAFF PHOTO BY DOUG HOKE, THE OKLAHOMAN] Staff has suggested the parade, held the first Saturday of December, be replaced with a walk-through Christmas lighting display in J.L. Mitch Park, the same location of the holiday outdoor ice skating rink.
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela Lansdown: Fat and Can't Sing
|Thu
|Jamie Dundee
|1
|Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15)
|Thu
|Jamie Dundee
|10
|Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!!
|Mar 14
|doG mnaDed lyHo r...
|1
|Edmond train too loud (Jan '13)
|Mar 4
|Luke
|12
|Beware Virgil L Light
|Mar 3
|Skippy
|2
|Court upholds murder conviction of Oklahoma Cit...
|Mar 1
|cantseeu
|2
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar 1
|projectedpast
|1
