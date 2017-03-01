Commercial real estate transactions from The Oklahoman for March 4, 2017
Bob Sullivan and Nathan Wilson with NAI Sullivan Group handled the transaction. Closing was held at Oklahoma City Abstract & Title Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Edmond train too loud (Jan '13)
|17 hr
|Luke
|11
|Beware Virgil L Light
|23 hr
|Skippy
|2
|Court upholds murder conviction of Oklahoma Cit...
|Mar 1
|cantseeu
|2
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar 1
|projectedpast
|1
|Metro Family Says Man Arrested Is Veteran Needi...
|Feb 23
|nohelpforthecriminal
|1
|Former OKlahoma City juvenile detention guard s...
|Feb 22
|policetraining
|1
|No Strings Attached Dating Sites
|Feb 22
|Xgirl
|4
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC