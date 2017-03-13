Children of the Civil Rights
The drama, history and battle against discrimination and segregation in 1950s Oklahoma City were brought back to life over the weekend by those who were on the front lines of the struggle. The setting earlier this month was the Scottish Rite Temple in Guthrie as about 40 people viewed a special showing of the documentary film "Children of the Civil Rights."
