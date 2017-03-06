An Oklahoma City area briefs package
Tickets are now available for a McFarlin Women's Fellowship Brunch at McFarlin Memorial United Church, 419 S University Blvd. The brunch will be from 10 a.m. to noon March 25 and will feature author Dandi Daley Mackall. She will talk about her latest book, "With Love, Wherever You Are."
