An Oklahoma City area briefs package

An Oklahoma City area briefs package

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Tickets are now available for a McFarlin Women's Fellowship Brunch at McFarlin Memorial United Church, 419 S University Blvd. The brunch will be from 10 a.m. to noon March 25 and will feature author Dandi Daley Mackall. She will talk about her latest book, "With Love, Wherever You Are."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Edmond train too loud (Jan '13) Mar 4 Luke 12
Beware Virgil L Light Mar 3 Skippy 2
News Court upholds murder conviction of Oklahoma Cit... Mar 1 cantseeu 2
News State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom... Mar 1 projectedpast 1
News Metro Family Says Man Arrested Is Veteran Needi... Feb 23 nohelpforthecriminal 1
News Former OKlahoma City juvenile detention guard s... Feb 22 policetraining 1
No Strings Attached Dating Sites Feb 22 Xgirl 4
See all Edmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmond Forum Now

Edmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
 

Edmond, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,037 • Total comments across all topics: 279,367,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC