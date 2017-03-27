3 Detained After Police Chase Ends In...

3 Detained After Police Chase Ends In Ne Okc

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 26 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The chase started in Edmond after police were responding to a larceny at Walmart near Danforth and Santa Fe. Officers attempted to pull over a vehicle and initiated a pursuit when the vehicle did not pull over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No Strings Attached Dating Sites Mon Santos 4
Domestic abuse in Kansas Mon Santos 6
Beware Virgil L Light Mar 26 Drifter 3
Edmond train too loud (Jan '13) Mar 25 Matt Metheny 13
Angela Lansdown: Fat and Can't Sing Mar 23 Jamie Dundee 1
Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15) Mar 23 Jamie Dundee 10
Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!! Mar 14 doG mnaDed lyHo r... 1
See all Edmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmond Forum Now

Edmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Edmond, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,308 • Total comments across all topics: 279,908,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC