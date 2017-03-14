14-year-old boy dies in ATV accident north of Edmond
A 14-year-old boy from Edmond died Saturday after he was thrown from an all-terrain vehicle, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. About 10:10 a.m., a 13-year-old girl, whose name was not released, was driving the ATV on Simpson Road, just east of Kelly Avenue in Logan County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!!
|Mar 14
|doG mnaDed lyHo r...
|1
|Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15)
|Mar 13
|Dawn
|9
|Edmond train too loud (Jan '13)
|Mar 4
|Luke
|12
|Beware Virgil L Light
|Mar 3
|Skippy
|2
|Court upholds murder conviction of Oklahoma Cit...
|Mar 1
|cantseeu
|2
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar 1
|projectedpast
|1
|Metro Family Says Man Arrested Is Veteran Needi...
|Feb 23
|nohelpforthecriminal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC