14-year-old boy dies in ATV accident north of Edmond

A 14-year-old boy from Edmond died Saturday after he was thrown from an all-terrain vehicle, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. About 10:10 a.m., a 13-year-old girl, whose name was not released, was driving the ATV on Simpson Road, just east of Kelly Avenue in Logan County.

