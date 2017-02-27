Vote delayed on Edmond ordinance allo...

Vote delayed on Edmond ordinance allowing chickens

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

City council members delayed taking any action on allowing backyard chickens in Edmond, but approved two economic incentives when they met Monday. Council members will consider again on March 27 an amended ordinance allowing up to eight chickens on lots that exceed 30,000 square feet, but no roosters would be allowed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware Virgil L Light 11 hr go away 1
News Metro Family Says Man Arrested Is Veteran Needi... Feb 23 nohelpforthecriminal 1
News Former OKlahoma City juvenile detention guard s... Feb 22 policetraining 1
No Strings Attached Dating Sites Feb 22 Xgirl 4
Burrows Feb 20 April 7
News Ex-Oklahoma bank president gets prison for bank... Feb 10 butthead 1
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho Jan 29 Jamie Dundee 3
See all Edmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmond Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Oklahoma County was issued at February 27 at 3:35PM CST

Edmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Edmond, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,786 • Total comments across all topics: 279,199,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC