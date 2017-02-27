Vote delayed on Edmond ordinance allowing chickens
City council members delayed taking any action on allowing backyard chickens in Edmond, but approved two economic incentives when they met Monday. Council members will consider again on March 27 an amended ordinance allowing up to eight chickens on lots that exceed 30,000 square feet, but no roosters would be allowed.
