Video & interview: Edmond artist Reian Williams is honored to be...

Edmond artist Reian Williams, who will have his work represented in the "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags distributed at this year's Oscars, is surrounded Monday by his paintings at his Hue Studio and Gallery in Edmond. Photo by Paul Hellstern, The Oklahoman In the bag: Edmond artist Reian Williams is honored to be included in the 'Everyone Wins' Nominee Gift Bags distributed at the Oscars Like millions of Americans, Reian Williams plans to spend Sunday night glued to the television with his wife and their dogs.

