Video & interview: Edmond artist Reian Williams is honored to be...
Edmond artist Reian Williams, who will have his work represented in the "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags distributed at this year's Oscars, is surrounded Monday by his paintings at his Hue Studio and Gallery in Edmond. Photo by Paul Hellstern, The Oklahoman In the bag: Edmond artist Reian Williams is honored to be included in the 'Everyone Wins' Nominee Gift Bags distributed at the Oscars Like millions of Americans, Reian Williams plans to spend Sunday night glued to the television with his wife and their dogs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware Virgil L Light
|Mon
|go away
|1
|Metro Family Says Man Arrested Is Veteran Needi...
|Feb 23
|nohelpforthecriminal
|1
|Former OKlahoma City juvenile detention guard s...
|Feb 22
|policetraining
|1
|No Strings Attached Dating Sites
|Feb 22
|Xgirl
|4
|Burrows
|Feb 20
|April
|7
|Ex-Oklahoma bank president gets prison for bank...
|Feb 10
|butthead
|1
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Jan 29
|Jamie Dundee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC