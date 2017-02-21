Silver Alert cancelled for missing Edmond man found dead on his property
A Silver Alert issued on Wednesday was cancelled after the man was found dead on his property, Edmond police reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Metro Family Says Man Arrested Is Veteran Needi...
|Thu
|nohelpforthecriminal
|1
|Former OKlahoma City juvenile detention guard s...
|Wed
|policetraining
|1
|No Strings Attached Dating Sites
|Wed
|Xgirl
|4
|Burrows
|Feb 20
|April
|7
|Ex-Oklahoma bank president gets prison for bank...
|Feb 10
|butthead
|1
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Jan 29
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Wildfire Near Edmond Erases Homes
|Jan 25
|rubbertip
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC