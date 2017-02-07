Pepe's Mexican Restaurant closes in Edmond after 36 years
The rash of restaurant closings continued into February with the announcement Pepe's Mexican Restaurant had closed last Wednesday after 36 years. Perhaps best known for its Wednesday night enchilada special, it was opened by Julian Jose Gonzalez, who went by Pepe.
