Oklahoma property sales from The Oklahoman for Feb. 4, 2017
Recent major sales in Oklahoma County totaled more than $51 million, according to deeds released from County Clerk David B. Hooten's Office. Major sales are those of $200,000 or more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Jan 29
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Wildfire Near Edmond Erases Homes
|Jan 25
|rubbertip
|1
|Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot
|Jan 23
|WTFF
|10
|Human trafficking awareness events kick off in ...
|Jan 23
|innovativeidea
|1
|Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15)
|Jan 17
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|Domestic abuse in Kansas
|Jan 9
|TLC
|5
|Chuck Coleman (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|Sarahray
|30
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC