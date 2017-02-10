Oklahoma County property sales from T...

Oklahoma County property sales from The Oklahoman for Feb. 11, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Recent major sales in Oklahoma County totaled more than $27 million, according to deeds released from County Clerk David B. Hooten's Office. Major sales are those of $200,000 or more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Oklahoma bank president gets prison for bank... 19 hr butthead 1
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho Jan 29 Jamie Dundee 3
News Wildfire Near Edmond Erases Homes Jan 25 rubbertip 1
Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot Jan 23 WTFF 10
News Human trafficking awareness events kick off in ... Jan 23 innovativeidea 1
Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15) Jan 17 Jamie Dundee 7
Domestic abuse in Kansas Jan '17 TLC 5
See all Edmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmond Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Oklahoma County was issued at February 11 at 3:13AM CST

Edmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Edmond, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,766 • Total comments across all topics: 278,756,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC