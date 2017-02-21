OK Aeronautics Commissions announces ...

OK Aeronautics Commissions announces 2017 Aviation Art Contest Winners

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: KSWO

Youth, ages 6 to 17, reflected on aviation by designing a piece of art based on the year's theme, "Beyond the Clouds." This year entries increased by nearly 1000% with a soaring 1112 entries from 73 schools statewide.

