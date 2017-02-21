Former OKC juvenile detention guard sentenced for having sex with 17-year-old girl in his custody
A former guard at an Oklahoma City juvenile detention center was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for having sex with a 17-year-old girl in his custody. Cornelius Deontay Jackson, 25, of Oklahoma City, pleaded guilty last month to second-degree rape and sexual battery, both felonies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Strings Attached Dating Sites
|9 hr
|Xgirl
|4
|Burrows
|Mon
|April
|7
|Ex-Oklahoma bank president gets prison for bank...
|Feb 10
|butthead
|1
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Jan 29
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Wildfire Near Edmond Erases Homes
|Jan 25
|rubbertip
|1
|Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot
|Jan 23
|WTFF
|10
|Human trafficking awareness events kick off in ...
|Jan 23
|innovativeidea
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC