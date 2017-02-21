Former OKC juvenile detention guard s...

Former OKC juvenile detention guard sentenced for having sex with 17-year-old girl in his custody

A former guard at an Oklahoma City juvenile detention center was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for having sex with a 17-year-old girl in his custody. Cornelius Deontay Jackson, 25, of Oklahoma City, pleaded guilty last month to second-degree rape and sexual battery, both felonies.

