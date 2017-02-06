Former Edmond band teacher sentenced to probation for allegedly having sex with student
A former band director at an Edmond high school who is accused of having sex with a student has been sentenced to probation. The Oklahoma County District Attorney filed charges against then 28-year-old Cameron Kedy , who was the band director at Edmond Memorial High School, in July 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Metro Family Says Man Arrested Is Veteran Needi...
|Thu
|nohelpforthecriminal
|1
|Former OKlahoma City juvenile detention guard s...
|Wed
|policetraining
|1
|No Strings Attached Dating Sites
|Wed
|Xgirl
|4
|Burrows
|Feb 20
|April
|7
|Ex-Oklahoma bank president gets prison for bank...
|Feb 10
|butthead
|1
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Jan 29
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Wildfire Near Edmond Erases Homes
|Jan 25
|rubbertip
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC