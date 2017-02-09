Ex-Oklahoma bank president gets priso...

Ex-Oklahoma bank president gets prison for bank fraud

A federal judge has sentenced the former president of an Altus, Oklahoma, bank to four years in federal prison and ordered him to pay $10 million in restitution. Paul Harold Doughty was sentenced Thursday in Oklahoma City after he was convicted last July of bank fraud, conspiracy and other charges.

