Edmond voters to consider storm shelter bond issue
Edmond Public Schools is on track to become the first large school district in the state to be able to shelter every single student and staff member in the event of a tornado during school hours. "The district had a goal of having shelters in all of our schools, for all of our schools that didn't have shelters," said Superintendent Bret Towne.
