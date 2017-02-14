Edmond voters decide school bonds
Edmond voters overwhelmingly gave their approval to a $111 million school bond package, which will be used to help fund new projects for one of the quickest growing districts in the state. Meanwhile school board incumbent Kathleen Duncan held on to her District No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Oklahoma bank president gets prison for bank...
|Feb 10
|butthead
|1
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Jan 29
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Wildfire Near Edmond Erases Homes
|Jan 25
|rubbertip
|1
|Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot
|Jan 23
|WTFF
|10
|Human trafficking awareness events kick off in ...
|Jan 23
|innovativeidea
|1
|Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15)
|Jan 17
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|Domestic abuse in Kansas
|Jan '17
|TLC
|5
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC