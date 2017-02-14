Edmond voters decide school bonds

Edmond voters decide school bonds

Edmond voters overwhelmingly gave their approval to a $111 million school bond package, which will be used to help fund new projects for one of the quickest growing districts in the state. Meanwhile school board incumbent Kathleen Duncan held on to her District No.

