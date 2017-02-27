Edmond Begins Resurfacing Santa Fe Av...

Edmond Begins Resurfacing Santa Fe Ave. On Monday

Friday Feb 24 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

On Monday, the City of Edmond will begin work on Santa Fe Ave., resurfacing the stretch between Edmond Rd. to just north of Danforth. The project is expected to only take a couple of weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

