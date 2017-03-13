Crews Respond After Wildfire Flares Up Northwest Of Edmond
Firefighters were called out to battle the blaze, located along W. Waterloo Rd. between MacArthur Blvd. and Meridian Ave. Crews worked quickly and were able to get this fire under control before it could spread. No structures were damaged and no injuries have been reported.
