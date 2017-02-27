A tradition of helping others

A tradition of helping others

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Edmond Life & Leisure

Over the next six weeks, Edmond high school students will learn one of the most important lessons in life, how to give back to others. The three schools will be involved in their annual philanthropic projects, which over the years have raised millions for various charities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edmond Life & Leisure.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware Virgil L Light 22 hr go away 1
News Metro Family Says Man Arrested Is Veteran Needi... Feb 23 nohelpforthecriminal 1
News Former OKlahoma City juvenile detention guard s... Feb 22 policetraining 1
No Strings Attached Dating Sites Feb 22 Xgirl 4
Burrows Feb 20 April 7
News Ex-Oklahoma bank president gets prison for bank... Feb 10 butthead 1
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho Jan 29 Jamie Dundee 3
See all Edmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmond Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Oklahoma County was issued at February 28 at 9:05AM CST

Edmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Edmond, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,014 • Total comments across all topics: 279,210,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC