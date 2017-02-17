3.1-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Residents Near Edmond Monday
The 5:04 a.m. quake's epicenter was 4 miles east-northeast of Edmond, 13 miles south of Guthrie, 14 miles north-northwest of Choctaw and 16 miles north-northeast of Oklahoma City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burrows
|Mon
|April
|7
|Ex-Oklahoma bank president gets prison for bank...
|Feb 10
|butthead
|1
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Jan 29
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Wildfire Near Edmond Erases Homes
|Jan 25
|rubbertip
|1
|Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot
|Jan 23
|WTFF
|10
|Human trafficking awareness events kick off in ...
|Jan 23
|innovativeidea
|1
|Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15)
|Jan '17
|Jamie Dundee
|7
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC