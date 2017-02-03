Your 2 Cents: President Trump's Execu...

Your 2 Cents: President Trump's Executive Order On Immigration

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Your 2 Cents: President Trump's Executive Order On Immigration - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Another poll out Tuesday, again, shows more Americans agree with the president's temporary ban on people from certain countries entering the United States than oppose the ban. This time 49 percent to 41. From Roger in Yukon, "I have no problem with this.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho Jan 29 Jamie Dundee 3
News Wildfire Near Edmond Erases Homes Jan 25 rubbertip 1
Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot Jan 23 WTFF 10
News Human trafficking awareness events kick off in ... Jan 23 innovativeidea 1
Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15) Jan 17 Jamie Dundee 7
Domestic abuse in Kansas Jan 9 TLC 5
Chuck Coleman (Feb '15) Dec '16 Sarahray 30
See all Edmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmond Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Oklahoma County was issued at February 06 at 3:52AM CST

Edmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Edmond, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,593 • Total comments across all topics: 278,601,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC