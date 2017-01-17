Your 2 Cents: Meteorologists Don't Hype The Forecast For Ratings - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports A lot of you sounding off about My 2 Cents last night on the ice storm forecasting by our meteorologists. Karibeth from Yukon starts it off, "Kelly Ogles My 2 Cents nailed it tonight!! Get em Mr Ogle! People just want to have something to be unhappy about."

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.