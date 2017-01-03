Winter storm blankets central Oklahoma with snow Friday
Costa Rican resident Noelia Vega makes a snow angel while experiencing her first snow, after a snowstorm Friday dumped several inches in Edmond. [Photo by Paul Hellstern, The Oklahoman] A winter storm that blew through central Oklahoma late Thursday and early Friday blanketed the Oklahoma City metro area in snow, which led to traffic accidents on highways and city streets and classes being canceled by several school districts.
