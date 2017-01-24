Wildfires affecting some students bei...

Wildfires affecting some students being released from Edmond school district

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

A series of large wildfires in Logan County has already consumed at least three homes and is affecting a local school district. "Due to the wildfire in Logan Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho Sun Jamie Dundee 3
News Wildfire Near Edmond Erases Homes Jan 25 rubbertip 1
Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot Jan 23 WTFF 10
News Human trafficking awareness events kick off in ... Jan 23 innovativeidea 1
Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15) Jan 17 Jamie Dundee 7
Domestic abuse in Kansas Jan 9 TLC 5
Chuck Coleman (Feb '15) Dec '16 Sarahray 30
See all Edmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmond Forum Now

Edmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Edmond, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,011 • Total comments across all topics: 278,432,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC