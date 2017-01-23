What to do in Oklahoma on Jan. 24, 2017: Hear Michael Geib play a...
The University of Central Oklahoma's Faculty Artist Concert Series continues at 7:30 tonight at the UCO Jazz Lab, 100 E Fifth Street. The Faculty Artist Concert Series showcases the university's faculty talent and raises money for student scholarships in UCO's School of Music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot
|Mon
|WTFF
|10
|Human trafficking awareness events kick off in ...
|Mon
|innovativeidea
|1
|Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15)
|Jan 17
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Jan 17
|Jamie Dundee
|2
|Domestic abuse in Kansas
|Jan 9
|TLC
|5
|Chuck Coleman (Feb '15)
|Dec 27
|Sarahray
|30
|Burrows
|Dec 27
|curiositykilledth...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC