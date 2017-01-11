What to do in Oklahoma on Jan. 12, 20...

What to do in Oklahoma on Jan. 12, 2017: See Grammy-nominated virtuoso Wu Man at Armstrong Audito...

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Grammy-nominated pipa virtuoso Wu Man joins with the Shanghai String Quartet to perform new works by contemporary Chinese composers in a concert titled "A Night in Ancient and New China" tonight at Armstrong Auditorium in Edmond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Domestic abuse in Kansas Jan 9 TLC 5
Chuck Coleman (Feb '15) Dec 27 Sarahray 30
Burrows Dec 27 curiositykilledth... 4
New experience last night Dec 23 Mike 4
Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot Dec 22 Jamie Dundee 7
News Nearly $10 million to be spent 'rehabilitating ... Dec '16 bridgeovernowater 3
News Jenks Alternative Center Students Lobby Lawmakers (Feb '10) Nov '16 shamika pasley 17
See all Edmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmond Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Oklahoma County was issued at January 12 at 4:34AM CST

Edmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Edmond, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,364 • Total comments across all topics: 277,835,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC