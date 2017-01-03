What to do in Oklahoma on Jan. 11, 20...

What to do in Oklahoma on Jan. 11, 2017: Hear Kyle Dillingham &...

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Kyle Dillingham of Horseshoe Road performs during the last Heard on Hurd for the season Saturday, October 15, 2016, in downtown Edmond. Photo by Doug Hoke, The Oklahoman Archives Ring in the New Year at Kyle Dillingham & Horseshoe Road's 2017 Celebration Concert at 7 tonight at the CHK Food trucks will be serving up assorted cuisine and homemade pie at 5:30 p.m. The evening will be filled with surprises, prizes and "Auld Lang Syne."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Domestic abuse in Kansas Mon TLC 5
Chuck Coleman (Feb '15) Dec 27 Sarahray 30
Burrows Dec 27 curiositykilledth... 4
New experience last night Dec 23 Mike 4
Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot Dec 22 Jamie Dundee 7
News Nearly $10 million to be spent 'rehabilitating ... Dec '16 bridgeovernowater 3
News Jenks Alternative Center Students Lobby Lawmakers (Feb '10) Nov '16 shamika pasley 17
See all Edmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmond Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Oklahoma County was issued at January 11 at 10:03AM CST

Edmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Edmond, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,573 • Total comments across all topics: 277,811,630

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC