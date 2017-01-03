What to do in Oklahoma on Jan. 11, 2017: Hear Kyle Dillingham &...

Kyle Dillingham of Horseshoe Road performs during the last Heard on Hurd for the season Saturday, October 15, 2016, in downtown Edmond. Photo by Doug Hoke, The Oklahoman Archives Ring in the New Year at Kyle Dillingham & Horseshoe Road's 2017 Celebration Concert at 7 tonight at the CHK Food trucks will be serving up assorted cuisine and homemade pie at 5:30 p.m. The evening will be filled with surprises, prizes and "Auld Lang Syne."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.