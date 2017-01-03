Video: Edmond native's movie 'Lost & Found' coming to AMC Quail Springs Mall 24
Film producer and Edmond native Scott Bridges is bringing his new film "Lost & Found" to Oklahoma for a limited theatrical run starting Friday at AMC Quail Springs Mall 24, 2501 W Memorial Rd. Co-starring Cary Elwes and Jason Patric , "Lost & Found" notched a successful spring festival run with sold-out screenings in Sedona, Ariz.; Sun Valley, Idaho; Sonoma, Calif.; and Newport Beach, Calif. It was selected as the Best Family Film at Geena Davis' Bentonville Film Festival in Arkansas and received a five-dove rating from the Dove Foundation.
